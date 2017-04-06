Victoria on the River car park to close

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 13:12

The temporary car park at Hamilton’s Victoria on the River site closes on Sunday, 9 April at 5pm.

In recent months, the site has been operating as a car park while Hamilton City Council planned the second stage of the Victoria on the River project.

The river path below the site has also been closed for the duration of the project. We recommend people detour along Victoria Street between London and Grantham Streets.

Work on Stage Two of the project begins on Monday, 10 April, with the park expected to open in early 2018.

The site will be transformed into a terraced park connecting central Hamilton with the Waikato River.