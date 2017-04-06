60 MINIs hit the road for film, fun and funds for KidsCan

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 13:16

The Pork Pie Charity Run has become an iconic and popular event for MINI enthusiasts in New Zealand and internationally, with 60 MINIs and 125 people hitting the roads to drive from Kaitaia to Invercargill over Easter weekend. This year’s event will be the fifth Pork Pie Charity Run since 2009 with the events raising a total of $660,000 to date for charity partners.

KidsCan is the charity partner for the second consecutive event which raised more than $200,000 in 2015. The aim is to raise at least the same amount in 2017 as the passionate teams continue their efforts around the country and gear up for the run.

Event creators and organisers, Murray and Annie Hemsley said, "In 2017 Annie and I are again working with KidsCan as we both see the day to day poverty of the needy families in our communities through our jobs as a Nurse and a Special Education Adviser. KidsCan faces up to the issue and delivers to our most vulnerable kids and that is why we support them."

The Pork Pie Charity Run is a nod to one of New Zealand’s classic movies, Goodbye Pork Pie, which recently inspired a remake released this year to pay homage to the original film (released in 1981). The motto for the run is based on a love of the film, to have lots of fun, and a passion to raise funds - the "three Fs" as Murray and Annie say.

The event takes place over Easter weekend, starting on Good Friday in Kaitaia and arriving in Invercargill on Wednesday the 19th of April. The trip takes six days and covers over 2,500kms through the country’s biggest cities and smallest towns.

People are encouraged to look out for the MINIs, cheer them on and pop a coin in their collection tin. The full itinerary is available here: http://www.porkpie.co.nz/itinerary/

KidsCan was set up almost twelve years ago and supports the education of thousands of disadvantaged New Zealand children in 621 decile 1-4 schools nationwide. The latest figures indicate there are 295,000 (more than 1 in 4) Kiwi kids living in hardship.

KidsCan’s CEO and Founder, Julie Chapman, says "KidsCan is excited to be involved in the Pork Pie Charity Run again in 2017. We are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a fun and memorable six days on the road. The run covers the length of New Zealand and travels to areas where many of the schools we support are located which makes it even more relevant for us."

The Pork Pie Charity Run is the brainchild of Murray and Annie Hemsley and Rod Harris who wanted to support the 50th anniversary of the MINI by taking a trip that payed more than just homage to the movie. Murray says, "so for the love of a good woman and a MINI, a fun loving, adventurous road trip was born. Those who share the adventure are the ones to be thanked because it is these people who give so much to help those with so little. This is family, this is New Zealand, this is what we are about." See the full ‘Hemsley Story’ attached.

MINI New Zealand has been partnered with the event since its inception in 2009 and was thrilled to support the event again this year, providing three new MINIs for the drive, exclusive apparel for all the teams, prize packs and hosting of all the teams for a delicious lunch at the Auckland MINI Garage in Newmarket on Easter Friday.

"MINI loves adventures - so we can think of nothing better than a road trip for a cause. Especially the route down to Invercargill which is familiar for every Kiwi MINI driver. It is great to see the organiser’s and participant’s enthusiasm, passion and true MINI spirit which has clearly delivered a sensational result for KidsCan", says MINI Marketing Manager, Stefanie Dellinger.

To donate to the Pork Pie Charity Run in support of KidsCan, go to https://givealittle.co.nz/event/porkpiecharityrun2017 or visit www.kidscan.co.nz