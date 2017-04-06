Weather closes 47 schools and 21 early learning centres

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 14:01

Flooding has today closed 47 schools and 21 early learning services across the North Island, affecting 5875 school students and 709 pre-schoolers.

"A state of civil emergency has now been declared in Whakatane but we have been advised this impacts only on the Edgecumbe area, and schools and ECEs that are currently open across greater Whakatane do not need to close," says the Ministry of Education’s deputy secretary of Sector Enablement and Support Katrina Casey.

"Our regional teams are also keeping a close eye on the developing weather situation in the Nelson-Marlborough, West Coast and Canterbury regions.

"The majority of these schools and early childhood centres (ECEs) have been closed because of flooding on nearby roads. There has been no reports of major damage although several schools and ECEs have reported minor damage.

"Those closed include three schools in Auckland, 19 schools and 10 ECEs in the Waikato, 17 schools and two ECEs in the Bay of Plenty/Taupo area, one ECE in the Hawkes Bay, eight schools and six ECEs in the Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu area and two ECEs in the Wairarapa. (please see detailed list below)

"As the severe wet weather and subsequent flooding is a developing situation, further closures are possible.

"The best information will come from schools and early learning services themselves as they make decisions about closures. Parents are advised to check their websites or Facebook pages or contact them directly," Katrina Casey says.

School and early childhood centre closures by region:

Auckland: Te Kohanga School, TKKM o te Puaha o Waikato and Onewhero School.

Waikato: Piopio College, Benneydale School, Centennial Park School, Aria School, Coromandel Area School, Hikuai School, Mapiu School, Piopio Primary School, Rangitoto School, Matiere School, Opoutere School, Piripiri School, Pukemiro School, Pukenui School (Te Kuiti), St Joseph's Catholic School (Te Kuiti), Tai Wananga, Te Kuiti Primary School, Te Wharekura o Maniapoto and Tokirima School. Closed ECEs: Kuaotunu Kindergarten, Riverlee Early Learning Centre, Whenuakite Country Kids, Central Kids Kindergartens Tairua, Thames Coast Community Kindergarten, Te Kuiti Childcare Centre, Central Kids Kindergarten Mercury Bay, Te Kohanga Reo O Te Kapanga, Te Kohanga Reo O Te Awamarahi, Te Kohanga Reo O Te Kaha Raumati and Grasslands Kindergarten.

Bay of Plenty/Taupo: Otakiri School, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Ruatoki, Te Kura kaupapa MÄori o Te Paroa, Tawera Bilingual School, Waimana, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Matahi, Te Wharekura o Huiarau, Taneatua School, Kutarere, Galatea School, Te Kura Toitu o Te Whaiti-Nui-A-Toi, Kaingaroa School, Tarawera High School, St Josephs Matata, Edgumbe school, Edgumbe College, TKKM Tawhiuau, Murupara Area School and Kaingaroa Forest School. Closed ECEs: Matariki Early Childhood Centre and Edgumbe kindergarten.

Hawkes Bay/Tairawhiti: Bette Christie Kindergarten.

Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu: Awatapu College, Opunake High School, St Anne’s, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Te Atihaunui-A-Paparangi, Waitotara, Whanganui Girls’ College and Upokongaro School. Note: Whanganui Girls’ College has evacuated its Hostel to the Collegiate Motor Inn. ECE closures: KaiwhaikÄ«, Mere Te Aroha, Parikino, Putiki Kindergarten, Te KÅhanga Reo o PÅ«tiki Wharanui, Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Heti and Whanganui East Kindy.

Wairarapa: ECE closures: Holyoake Kindergarten and Ruahine Early Learning.