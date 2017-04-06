Debbie rains over Canterbury and Lower North Island, clears tonight

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 14:43

Rain continues to fall in Canterbury and the lower North Island as ex-cyclone Debbie remains off the east coast of the South Island.

The rain will be welcome by many farmers in Canterbury although those in flood-prone low lying areas may be wanting it to ease up soon.

While the winds keep pushing wet weather into Canterbury and the lower North Island the deep low is now starting to track eastwards and away from New Zealand. This gradual slide east will see conditions easing and dry weather returning tonight to most places.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz