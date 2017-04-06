All hands on deck for cleanup after Cyclone Debbie

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 15:39

Hamilton City Council is deploying all available resources and has brought in additional specialist contractors as the city cleans up in the wake of the mammoth rainfall brought by the remnants of Cyclone Debbie.

In just the first week of April the city received around twice the average rainfall for the month. The Council received hundreds of requests for assistance for rainfall-related issues including flooded roads, lifted manhole covers, wastewater overflows, slips and erosion.

Blair Bowcott, Council’s Incident Management Team Controller, says today’s better weather is assisting the response teams but it is likely to be some days before all issues are resolved.

"To give an idea of the scale of this event, our wastewater system normally handles around 40,000 cubic metres of wastewater per day. On Wednesday the system had to deal with 146,000 cubic metres," Mr Bowcott says.

"The Waikato River is still at a level which means we are monitoring it very closely, particularly as the Waipa River is yet to peak, and we are still receiving the rainfall effects from the wider Taupo catchment.

"Our precautionary sandbag deployment has ended, but they remain on standby as we keep an eye on low-lying areas of the city. Many river paths remain closed and caution is advised near the river at all times," Mr Bowcott says.

The heightened river flows also mean the precautionary shutdown of one of the city’s main water pipes will continue at least into the weekend, before river levels drop enough to allow an inspection of the site which was damaged during slips in February.

"Hamilton has got through this weather event better than many parts of the North Island, and our sympathies are with those parts of the country experiencing evacuations as this heavy rain moves through," Mr Bowcott says.

"Our response teams are dealing with requests for assistance as quickly as possible, and many of our staff are working extended hours in trying conditions. We appreciate the support and understanding we have had from Hamilton residents to date and assure you we are doing all we can to get the city back to normal."