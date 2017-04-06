Sustainable solution for Dixie Chicks NZ concert

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 16:30

The team at Mission Estate, working in close consultation with the NZ Police, has created a uniquely designed PET- wine bottle for the upcoming Dixie Chicks concert, which is being held at the winery on Saturday 8th April.

"This initiative is a win win for all parties as there is focus on ensuring concert goers safety and comfort," said Mission Estate’s Chief Executive Peter Holley. Conveniently, patrons can purchase either a 750ml bottle or individual serves.

The 750ml bottle is shatterproof, and has been designed specifically for the Dixie Chicks concert. PET produces less greenhouse gas emissions and uses less solid waste per bottle than glass and is 100% recyclable. The quality of the wine is also maintained, due to ambient oxygen being prevented from reaching the wine.

The PET wine bottle or individual glasses will be available at the concert in the following varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, and Syrah.