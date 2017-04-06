The end of the rain is in sight - MetService

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 16:54

Since the beginning of the week, historic amounts of rain have fallen across much of the country. Whakatane recorded more than two months' worth of rain over a two day period, the third-highest 2-day total since records began in 1974, and major flooding and slips have occurred across the North Island and upper South Island. Rivers may continue to rise today as rain which fell in the ranges moves downstream through river systems.

The Low responsible for all this rain has now moved into waters east of Canterbury, and its final act will be to bring rain and strong winds to parts of Canterbury and the Kaikoura Coast. "The Low is going to hang around today, driving rain and strong winds into the east coast of the South Island," said MetService Meteorologist Jon Tunster. "Parts of Banks Peninsula have already had gusts over 130 km/h - and winds are not expected to ease significantly till tonight," he added.

Persistent rain should affect areas north of Timaru until tonight, when the system finally starts to drift away to the east. Its parting blow will be a heavy southerly swell, affecting coastal areas from Canterbury all the way up to Gisborne until the end of Friday.

The weather completely changes on the weekend as a broad, slow-moving High moves onto the country. "This High should bring light winds and dry conditions almost everywhere on the weekend," said Tunster. "Humidity over the upper North Island will also be greatly reduced compared with earlier this week," he added.

