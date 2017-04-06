Suspicious man on school grounds in Hamilton yesterday

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 17:26

Hamilton Police are investigating an incident that occurred at Te Pahu School yesterday. A male has allegedly entered the school grounds carrying a hammer and approached a group of children.

The man is described as a tall and skinny, Caucasian with a beard and bald head aged approximately 40-years-old.

He was driving a silver car.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may know this man or who may have seen a silver car in the area.

Police are also working to establish if there are any links between yesterday’s incident at Te Pahu and other similar incidents that have occurred in the past month.

The enquiry is in the early stages and all avenues are being explored.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Constable Mike O’Neil on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively information can be left anonymously with Crime stoppers on 0800 555111.