Christchurch motorists to avoid Bealey Ave and Sherborne Street

Police and emergency services are currently attending a crash which occurred around 5pm tonight at the intersection of Bealey Ave and Sherborne Street.
The road will be closed for sometime as Police investigate the cause.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes or postpone travel and note that there will be delays.
