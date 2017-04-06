Lights out in Linwood - Motorists to avoid area

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 18:01

Motorists are asked to avoid Aldwins Road and Buckleys Road intersection in Linwood, Christchurch this evening.

Currently the lights are out at this intersection and the traffic is building up.

Police are at the scene doing points duty.

There is likely to be major delays throughout the evening and through the night.

It's possible that the lights will not be working again until tomorrow.

There are alternate routes in the area that motorists are encouraged to use if possible.