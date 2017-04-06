Severe wet weather closes 67 schools and 52 early learning centres

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 17:47

Flooding has this afternoon closed more schools and early learning centres, and has now affected 10,817 school students and 1,814 pre-schoolers.

A total of 67 schools and 52 early childhood centres were closed by severe wet weather, all in the North Island, says the Ministry of Education’s deputy secretary of Sector Enablement and Support Katrina Casey.

"The state of civil emergency in Whakatane has this afternoon closed a further 16 schools in the area. Another school has closed in Opotiki and one in Wairoa.

"A further 23 ECEs this afternoon closed in the Bay of Plenty - many in Whakatane - three in Waikato and three in the Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu area.

"Our regional teams are also keeping a close eye on the developing weather situation in Canterbury.

"Those closed include three schools in Auckland, 19 schools and 13 ECEs in the Waikato, 34 schools and 25 ECEs in the Bay of Plenty/Taupo area, one ECE in the Hawkes Bay, 11 schools and 11 ECEs in the Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu area and two ECEs in the Wairarapa. (please see detailed list below)

"As the severe wet weather and subsequent flooding is a developing situation, parents are advised to keep in touch with their schools and early learning services as they make decisions about closures. Parents are advised to check their websites or Facebook pages or contact them directly," Katrina Casey says.

School and early childhood centre closures by region:

Auckland: Te Kohanga School, TKKM o te Puaha o Waikato and Onewhero School.

Waikato: Piopio College, Benneydale School, Centennial Park School, Aria School, Coromandel Area School, Hikuai School, Mapiu School, Piopio Primary School, Rangitoto School, Matiere School, Opoutere School, Piripiri School, Pukemiro School, Pukenui School (Te Kuiti), St Joseph's Catholic School (Te Kuiti), Tai Wananga, Te Kuiti Primary School, Te Wharekura o Maniapoto and Tokirima School. Closed ECEs: Kuaotunu Kindergarten, Riverlee Early Learning Centre, Whenuakite Country Kids, Central Kids Kindergartens Tairua, Thames Coast Community Kindergarten, Te Kuiti Childcare Centre, Central Kids Kindergarten Mercury Bay, Te Kohanga Reo O Te Kapanga, Te Kohanga Reo O Te Awamarahi, Te Kohanga Reo O Te Kaha Raumati, Grasslands Kindergarten, Creative Kids Preschool, Te Kuiti Playcentre and Curious Keas Ltd.

Bay of Plenty/Taupo: Otakiri School, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Ruatoki, Te Kura kaupapa MÄori o Te Paroa, Tawera Bilingual School, Waimana, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Matahi, Te Wharekura o Huiarau, Taneatua School, Kutarere, Galatea School, Te Kura Toitu o Te Whaiti-Nui-A-Toi, Kaingaroa School, Tarawera High School, St Josephs Matata, Edgecumbe school, Edgecumbe College, TKKM Tawhiuau, Murupara Area School and Kaingaroa Forest School, Murupara Area School, Nukuhou North School, St Joseph's Catholic School, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Orini ki Ngati Awa, Te Kura Maori-a-Rohe o Waiohau, Te Kura o Te Teko, Te Kura o Waikaremoana, Te Mahoe School, TKK Motuhake o Tawhiuau, Trident High School, Waiotahe Valley School, Whakatane High School, Whakatane Intermediate and Whakatane S D A School. Closed ECEs: Matariki Early Childhood Centre, Edgecumbe kindergarten, Central Kids Kindergartens - Apanui, Central Kids Kindergartens - Te Akoranga, Coastlands Early Childhood Learning Centre, Nga Rito Homebased Childcare, Seedlings Preschool, Te KÅhanga Reo o Kokohinau, Te KÅhanga Reo o Nga Tamariki O Te Kohu, Te KÅhanga Reo o Patutaatahi, Te KÅhanga Reo O Ruatahuna, Te KÅhanga Reo o RuÄtoki, Te KÅhanga Reo o TÄwhaki, Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Kiriwera Hana, Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Puna O Te Aroha, Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Teko, Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Whare Aroha o Te HÅ«mÄrie, Te KÅhanga Reo o Terere, Te KÅhanga Reo o Waikaremoana, Te Puna Reo O Waione, Te Waipuna Ariki o Matangireia, Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty, Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty, Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty and Waiapu Kids - St Georges.

Hawkes Bay/Tairawhiti: Bette Christie Kindergarten.

Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu: Awatapu College, Opunake High School, St Anne’s, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Te Atihaunui-A-Paparangi, Waitotara, Whanganui Girls’ College and Upokongaro School. Note: Whanganui Girls’ College has evacuated its Hostel to the Collegiate Motor Inn. ECE closures: KaiwhaikÄ«, Mere Te Aroha, Parikino, Putiki Kindergarten, Te KÅhanga Reo o PÅ«tiki Wharanui, Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Heti, Whanganui East Kindy, Halcombe Playcentre and Terrace End Playcentre.

Wairarapa: ECE closures: Holyoake Kindergarten and Ruahine Early Learning.