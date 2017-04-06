Severe weather - Waikato and Bay of Plenty update

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 18:37

The NZ Transport Agency says some roads will be open to one lane but many closures will remain in place overnight in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions.

Contractors have worked hard throughout the day to clear slips and monitor river levels. State Highway 30 between Lake Rotorua and Lake Rotoma and State Highway 2 Waioeka Gorge are expected to open to one lane this evening.

A number of closures still remain in the eastern Bay of Plenty area.

The NZ Transport Agency says people should continue to drive with extra care and be prepared for unexpected things such as slips or trees across roads.

Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for the latest highway information and detailed updates.

Bay of Plenty

The parts of State Highway 30 between Lake Rotorua and Lake Rotoma hills closed by slips and flooding will be open to one lane at around 7pm. Motorists should continue to take an alternative route if possible. Extreme caution is required as some areas are still unstable.

State Highway 2 is closed from State Highway 34 intersection to Awakeri because of flooding in Edgecumbe. Use an alternative route.

State Highway 2 is closed between Awakeri and Wainui Road because of flooding. There are multiple road closures along this route and the Waimana River level is receding slowly. Wainui Road is still open as a detour.

State Highway 34 (between State Highway 2 and State Highway 30) is closed due to flooding. River is starting to recede and the road may open tomorrow morning.

State Highway 2 Pekatahi Bridge remains closed while the re-decking project is carried out. Some of the bridge scaffolding is located in the flood plain area and may have been damaged. The project will be assessed once the river levels have decreased.

One lane may open on SH2 Waioeka Gorge this evening. Motorists will be able to pass the washout at the southern end of the gorge near Trafford’s Hill. Motorists should continue to take an alternative route if possible. Extreme caution is still required.

Coromandel

State Highway 25, Thames Coast Road

There are over 100 slips of varying sizes covering one or both lanes on State Highway 25 Thames Coast Road. The Transport Agency is asking all drivers to avoid the area. Residents are being escorted through to their properties. We are asking residents to only leave their properties for emergencies until the closure has been lifted.

Some of the closures are expected to be lifted this evening. Please check the website for the latest information.