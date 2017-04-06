Police want to speak to man seen at Te Pahu school, Waikato

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 19:30

Hamilton Police are investigating an incident that occurred at Te Pahu School yesterday in Waikato.

Police commend the school on their swift actions as they followed correct protocols for the safety of their students.

We are investigating the matter and are following further lines of enquiry to determine if there are any links between yesterday’s incident at Te Pahu and other similar incidents that have occurred in the past month.

Police would like to speak with a man seen outside Te Pahu School at about 1pm Wednesday 5th March 2017.

The man is described as a tall and skinny, Caucasian with a beard or goatee and a bald head aged approximately 40-years-old.

Eye-witness accounts suggest that the man did not approach the children, but was seen on or around the grounds.

He was driving a silver car.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may know this man or who may have seen a silver car in the area.

Please contact Detective Constable Mike O’Neil on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively information can be left anonymously with CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.