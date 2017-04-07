Family Court is failing women and children - report

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 06:45

The Family Court is putting women and children in further danger It’s so much worse than we thought say Backbone Collective Co-founders.

The Family Court is a dangerous place for women and children.

The Backbone Collective was established one month ago by Deborah Mackenzie, Ruth Herbert and Tania Domett. It is an independent body taking action to change NZ’s alarming violence-against-women statistics (domestic and sexual violence and abuse being the most prevalent forms in NZ) by examining the present response system through the eyes of its users - women who have experienced violence and abuse. "Backbone is not-for-profit and is working outside of government to enable women who have experienced violence and/or abuse to have their say about how the system that responds to them can work better - to make them safer and help them rebuild their lives," says Ruth Herbert, one of Backbone’s founders.

"When we launched we were inundated with registrations from women from all over New Zealand. Our membership has swelled to 400 members in just one month. Women obviously want to tell those in authority where the system is failing them", says Deborah Mackenzie.

Deborah explains that when Backbone launched, they talked about system failure and signaled that the Family Court was putting women in more danger. In response, the Minister for Justice, Amy Adams, spoke out in defense of the system and claimed that changes to the Domestic Violence legislation would go a long way to fixing the problems. However, that did not line up with what women were telling us.

"Women are saying loudly and clearly that it is the interpretation and implementation of the legislation, not the legislation itself, that is the problem."

Ruth says that since Backbone launched in early March they have been swamped by messages from women who have had dealings in the Family Court. "Over and over again they are telling us horrific stories of how they and their children were put in worse danger by decisions being made in the Court. It is far worse than we ever imagined before we started the Backbone. "

To explore this further, Backbone asked ten of their members to each submit questions that they would like to ask those in authority about the Family Court. Those women have given 160 critical questions about how the Family Court functions presently.

"The ten women who agreed to contribute (and there are many more) gave us questions that shine a light on the dysfunction that is happening in the Family Court - the dangers, the misunderstandings, the misinformed decision-making, and the mirroring of the abuse by those in power. These questions require immediate responses", says Deborah Mackenzie.

Today Backbone released their first Watchdog report, containing the questions their members want answered by those in authority about the widespread failures they are experiencing in the Family Court, and exposing what is happening behind the closed doors of the NZ Family Court.

"The questions these 10 members have asked, together with the many detailed stories women have shared with us in the past month, leave us in little doubt that the Family Court is currently a dangerous place for women and children.

"We have heard from some women that they have been advised by their lawyers not to leave their abusive partner because the Family Court will force their children into care arrangements with him upon separation. So, women stay in an unsafe home to protect their children.

"Women who have left the abuser and been through the Family Court tell us they have ended up with care arrangements that put their children in greater risk.

"The stories we have been told are extremely disturbing", says Mackenzie.

Ruth says she is sure the New Zealand public will be shocked to learn how dangerously the Family Court is functioning for women and children who have experienced violence and/or abuse.

"We expect those in authority to respond to the women’s questions. We will be tracking and releasing their responses. It is everybody’s business when women and children are put in danger." The main findings of the report are that:

There is little or no independent and transparent monitoring of the Family Court

Family Court practices and processes are failing to uphold basic principles of natural justice and due process

There is cause for serious concern about the quality of the practice of (some) Family Court judges Some lawyers-for-child are putting children in more danger rather than keeping them safe

Women’s voices and women’s complaints are not being used to inform change that would make the Family Court safer

There are shortfalls in the legislation

The rights of children are not being upheld in the Family Court

Parenting arrangements - the rights of abusive fathers appear to trump the safety of children Mothers are being punished for trying to protect their children

Women are being re-victimised and abused by the Family Court

Violence and abuse is minimised by the Family Court

The Family Court is being used as a tool of abuse by the abusive ex-partner/husband

Protection orders are being watered down by the Family Court Family Court proceedings are forcing women into debt

The Family Court does not recognise the impact of financial abuse on women and their children and respond appropriately

Deborah explains that Backbone is a safe way for women to talk about their experiences.

"Now they can tell us in a safe and anonymous way how the system has responded when they have reached out for support. This report on the Family Court is the first of many reports that we will be releasing publicly to make sure we lift the lid on what is going on in the system that is supposed to be keeping them and their children safe and helping them rebuild their lives. We encourage women to sign up on our website at backbone.org.nz and ensure they add their voices to the 400 who have already joined Backbone."

