Mornington School art exhibition

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 09:28

The grounds of Mornington School will be more colourful and artistic after the childrens’ art is unveiled on Wednesday evening.

Parents are invited to the ceremony to reveal the school’s new artworks which children from new entrants to year six have been working on collaboratively over the first term.

Mornington School Deputy Principal, Carmel Jolly says the children are very excited about showing off the art they have created which will now grace the school grounds. From Thursday the playground will house ceramic tiles hand painted by new entrants, a colourful mural and a 3D installation.

Throughout the term all children at Mornington School have considered the question; ‘How does art enhance our natural environment?’.

Answering this has allowed the children to explore their creativity with spray painting, sketching and sculpting. Creating the art has allowed the students to develop fine motor skills; with the older children using craft knives to make their own stencils and the new entrants painting small ceramic tiles. Children used the skill of 'relating to others' as they created different art works in pairs and as the mural was in the finishing stages in larger groups.

The children also created talking sticks which were inspired by local artist, Kerry MacKay, yarn bombed a tree and talked about and displayed work all over the school.

Classes looked at work and learned about international artists including; Edvard Munch, Andy Warhol, Vincent Van Gogh, Jane Rizzi and Kadinsky. What’s more they have enjoyed field trips to view Dunedin’s street art and explore the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

WHAT: Mornington Primary School children unveil their artworks to enhance their playground

WHEN Wednesday 12 April from 5pm - 6pm.