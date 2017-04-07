Tauroa Reserve closed for urgent tree work

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 09:45

Tauroa Reserve in Havelock North has had to be closed after trees, including a large gum, fell in the reserve this week.

Inspections by an arborist have revealed that some of the older trees, gums and pines, are at the end of their lives and need to be removed to make the reserve safe for users. The access tracks to the reserve have been closed and the urgent tree work will start today.

The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of next week, depending on the weather.