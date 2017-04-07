Community to prioritise Taruheru cycleway through 2018 LTP

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 09:55

The findings of the feasibility report for the Taruheru River cycle and walkway were presented to Council yesterday (Thursday 6 April).

The feasibility study was conducted by a consortium of consultants including 4sight Consulting, Urban Solutions, Resilliostudio, and local firm Land Development Exploration (LDE).

Engineers considered the tidal river profile, consenting requirements, alignment options and the ability to construct a path and connections, and estimated the total cost around $6.82m.

The proposed route is 4.5km long, 2.5km of concrete path with 2km of timber boardwalk with adjoining connections.

The wooden boardwalk would be used in the flat tidal riverways, which would keep the walkway away from private properties as well as provide a scenic route taking in the vistas of our tranquil river environment.

"In considering the route we accept that it could be flooded in a significant storm event, but could be built to withstand being submerged," says acting planning and development manager David Wilson.

"The proposal also allowed for a staged construction, where sections of the cycleway could be built separately and stand-alone depending on budget availability."

In the same meeting Council agreed to proceed with extending the path between Bright Street up to Grey Street in the interim. Construction is able to commence later in the year.

The full riverside cycleway route was revisited as an alternative to the proposed urban route along Aberdeen Road.

Mr Wilson said availability of NZ Transport Agency funding to subsidise the revised project (63-67%) would need to be approved.

Councillors adopted staff’s recommendations to include the proposals as part of the 2018 Long Term Plan for prioritisation by the community.