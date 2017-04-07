Increasing pathways for local youth in the region to succeed

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 10:29

A new initiative to help pathway youth from education to employment is set to be rolled out in this region in term two. Known as ‘DualPathways’, it gives youth at secondary school in years 12 and 13 the option to enrol part-time at a tertiary institute. They spend three days a week at school and two at tertiary gaining NCEA credits while achieving crucial industry knowledge and skills to transition directly from school to employment, or further training. They also have the option to work towards a qualification alongside developing core industry specific knowledge, while still in school.

The initiative gives youth who may otherwise become disengaged with school, an option to explore vocational career options. It’s set to be a win-win situation for local secondary schools, parents, tertiary providers and industry who are gaining work ready and motivated employees. Similar initiatives around the country have managed to keep youth inspired enough to stay at school.

"This type of course resonates well with our students as it allows them to enter into an area of interest and work on developing this without ring-fencing them into this as their only option upon leaving school," say’s Åtaki College Principal, Andy Fraser.

"Initiatives like these contribute to the success in NCEA for students as they are highly motivated to achieve and gain a good number of credits through their involvement in Secondary Tertiary Programmes (STP). We currently have all our students doing the one-day-a-week model but see little difficulty in transferring across to a two day a week option," he says.

"It allows for a strong partnership to be developed between the tertiary provider, local business and industry.

My main message to other secondary schools.. is that it works for students and if this is the case then just find ways to make it happen for students and don’t get caught up in the ongoing debates around timetable and time away from other classes."

DualPathways is set to begin at Universal College of Learning’s (UCOL) campuses in Palmerston North, Wairarapa and Whanganui as well as in Åtaki in term two of 2017 with programmes offered in Construction and Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Technology, Primary Industries and the Service Industries.

"For youth, it’s about identifying what their pathway is at school," say’s UCOL Executive Dean for the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Technologies, Dr Nicky van der Bergh.

"We are excited to be able to work with local secondary schools and industry to offer this new initiative across our region. For two days a week, students can develop hands on skills relevant to specific industries and gain credits in a supportive environment, which might just keep them in school. We’re aiming to keep kids in education."

The launch of DualPathways across this region is set to take place at UCOL’s three campuses in Palmerston North, Whanganui and Wairarapa, early April with an opportunity for invited guests and parents to hear from the Ministry of Education (MoE), UCOL staff and local principals plus tour the facilities.

Palmerston North Universal College of Learning, Main Atrium

Princess Street, Palmerston North.

Monday 10th April 2017, 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Whanganui Universal College of Learning, Main Atrium

16 Rutland Street, Whanganui.

Tuesday 11th April 2017, 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Wairarapa Universal College of Learning, The Hub

143-159 Chapel Street , Masterton.

Wednesday 12th April 2017, 5.30pm to 7.30pm.