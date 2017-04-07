Information sought following aggravated robberies in Christchurch

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 11:06

Following a number of aggravated robberies recently of Christchurch hotels and licensed premises Police are seeking information from the public.

Police are currently investigating six aggravated robberies of Christchurch hotels and licensed premises in recent months.

In each of these incidents cash and coins have been targeted.

"Police ask that people working in the retail and banking industries to be alert to suspicious transactions or unusual spending and to alert Police immediately.

Also motel and accommodation providers are asked to note and report any suspicious bookings including vehicle details," said Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney.

The latest incident occurred overnight at Springston Hotel.

Polcie inquiries into the six agravated robberies are ongoing and Police are committed to completing these investigations successfully and holding the offenders to account.

Information can be shared with Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.