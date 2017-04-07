Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Applications for Community Grants deadline is 28 April 2017

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 11:09

If you would like to find out about local grants please come along to our drop-in clinic at:

Glen Innes Community Hall, 96 Line Road, Glen Innes

Wednesday 12 April 2017

10am - 12pm

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board, 7-13 Pilkington Road, Panmure

