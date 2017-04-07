Applications for Community Grants deadline is 28 April 2017

|
[ login or create an account ]
If you would like to find out about local grants please come along to our drop-in clinic at:
Glen Innes Community Hall, 96 Line Road, Glen Innes
Wednesday 12 April 2017
10am - 12pm
Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board, 7-13 Pilkington Road, Panmure
To visit our website, click here
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.