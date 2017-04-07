Clear direction given for Navigations and Inner harbour projects

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 12:16

Councillors were given a thorough update on three of the four projects under the Tairawhiti Navigations programme at the meeting of Council yesterday (Thursday 6 April).

Decisions to approve included the strategy for historic interpretations, selecting design contractors for the slipway bridge and approving concept plans for the inner harbour upgrade project.

This included an explanation of how the project would be funded and delivered without any additional impact to ratepayers.

"The decisions today equate to a big step forward for progress on the project," says chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann.

Internationally renowned historic interpretations consultants, Locales Ltd, supported by iwi representatives, presented the strategy for bringing the stories of Tairawhiti’s navigators to life over multiple modes of media.

"The product we are essentially creating is a storytelling experience within the landscape of important local places, and at the heart of this work is iwi and their stories," said Chris Hay of Locales.

The interpretation strategy has been developed in conjunction with a dedicated iwi advisory group and local navigators since mid- 2016.

Jody Wyllie representative for Rongowhakaata spoke to the Council saying it was a unique opportunity for the four iwi to come together for the first time and to share our stories and experiences.

"Your stories are unparalleled," said Mr Hay, "there’s a wealth of storytelling in Gisborne and you have the ability here to stand in the landscape and experience these stories."

"Essentially we are wanting to deliver and support the marketing of an experience for visitor and tourism and potential to expand and build on."

The strategy includes proposals for view shaft #D sign boards, site markers, a mobile storytelling platform with audio visual resources, and interactive website for marketing the Tairawhiti Navigations experience. The next stage of the will see concept designs for the different types of media presented.

Bridge designers selected

Partnered engineering and bridge design contractors Monk Mackenzie/Novare were chosen as the preferred designer for the slipway bridge over the Turanganui River along the cut.

Monk Mackenzie/Novare were responsible for the Te Rewa Rewa bridge (whale rib cage) in New Plymouth as well as other award winning bridges in New Zealand and abroad.

Programme manager De-arne Sutherland highlighted the significance of the slipway as the closest site we now have to Te Toka a Taiau/ao. "As the closest place to this historically significant site for tangata whenua, and the site of the ‘first meetings’ between Maori and European, means the bridge is integral to realising the concept for the Tairawhiti Navigations storytelling experience."

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann explained $2.4m of ECT funding is set aside towards the bridge project and more funding is needed to complete this project, develop bridge landing sites, and allow for an adequate contingency budget.

Concepts revealed for inner harbour

The concept plan for phase one of the Inner Harbour upgrade was presented to Councillors and initial plans for enhancing amenities to create a shared space were discussed.

Concept drawings presented the latest iteration worked through with stakeholders for additional parking, in particular improvement to boat trailer parking, a walkway promenade and green spaces.

Council agreed to continue with development by approving the recommendation to proceed with resource consent application for phase one.

In addition they approved the option to seek further funding to deliver the full scope of the project estimated at $5m.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann confirmed the impact of the estimated costs on Council’s allocated budget would be nil.

"If no external funding is available the project is able to be scaled back to deliver within the $3.7m budget available."

"The beauty of this project is it can be constructed in stages and we can coincide applications for external funding with the next phase of work."