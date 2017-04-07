New railing to guarding safety on high risk roads in Gisborne

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 12:50

Gisborne District Council has completed a three month project installing 1085m of guardrails in Tiniroto Road and Whatatutu Road to increase safety at high risk crash sites.

"Our rural roading network is very unforgiving," says General Manager of Tairawhiti Roads Dave Hadfield.

"The guard railing systems are in place in case a driver makes a mistake."

Two sections of guardrails where installed at Tiniroto Road and four sections installed at Whatatutu Road.

The sites had a history of reported crashes and the new guard railing systems aim to reverse this trend.

The project started in January and was completed in March by Fulton Hogan Ltd, at a cost of $250,000.

A similar project for roads on the East Coast will commence in April.