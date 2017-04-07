Police seek help to identify West Auckland jewel thief

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 13:11

Police are seeking help to identify a man who is alleged to have stolen an expensive diamond ring from Michael Hill jewellery store at WestCity Westfield mall on Tuesday 7 February, 2017.

At approximately 11.30am the man was looking at a selection of rings before being handed a white gold solitaire diamond ring valued at over $60,000. When he received the ring he ran from the store towards Edsel Street in Henderson.

He was wearing a striped t-shirt, grey shorts, white ankle socks and black running shoes. Police would like to hear from anyone who can identify the man. If you have any information about who he is please contact Senior Constable Lee Challenger on 021 191 4397 or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send us a private message via the Waitemata Police Facebook page.