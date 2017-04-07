Maclennan Bridge closure extended

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 13:21

Unfortunately the closure of the Maclennan Bridge on the Papatowai Highway has been extended.

The bridge was due to open before Easter, but is now not due to re-open until 12 May.

It was closed in February for strengthening work and a temporary detour put in place.

However, the contractors, SouthRoads Ltd, responsible for carrying out the project recently advised Council of delays in finishing the work.

SouthRoads have arranged a letter-drop to local residents informing them of the delay.

In the letter SouthRoads took responsibility for the delay and said they had not achieved the expected productivities on the project and there had been hold-ups in sourcing the required high-grade timber materials.

Council is disappointed by the delay in the project and has worked with SouthRoads to ensure the bridge can re-open as soon as possible.

Due to the bridge having a restrictive work area, it has been difficult to simply add more resources to speed up the work.

However, the bridge will be open during Easter from 5.00pm Thursday, 13 April to 7.00am Wednesday 19 April. The bridge will be closed on Anzac Day 25 April because the contractors will resume work after midday.

The delay in this project has also impacted the time frame for the repairs to strengthen the Tahakopa Valley Rd Bridge.

The Tahakopa Bridge will now be closed from Monday, 15 May to Friday, 23 June.

During this closure a temporary detour will be in place via Dewe Rd, Centre Rd and the Papatowai Highway.

Council knows that because of increased traffic on the detour roads, additional maintenance of these roads is required and we are monitoring them.

Council is also aware these closures are an inconvenience to both local and visitor drivers and thanks everyone for their patience and co-operation, so this necessary work can be done.