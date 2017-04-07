Flooding keeps 29 schools and 38 early learning centres closed

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 13:23

The aftermath of the severe wet weather has kept 29 schools and 38 early learning services across the North Island closed today, affecting 3101 schools students and 1252 pre-schoolers.

A local state of civil emergency remains in place in Whakatane and the Ministry of Education’s regional staff are working closely with the principals of Edgecumbe School and Edgecumbe College, says the Ministry of Education’s deputy secretary of Sector Enablement and Support Katrina Casey.

"We will continue to work with both Edgecumbe principals over the weekend. We understand this is a tough time for students, parents and teachers. Our national team is on standby to assist local staff as needed.

"With the cordon still in place, the Edgecumbe schools are unlikely to be assessed until Monday at the earliest. But early signs are that the schools haven’t been badly damaged as they are on higher ground.

"Of the schools and early childhood centres (ECEs) that remain closed today; one school is in Auckland, nine schools and 13 ECEs are in Waikato, 18 schools and 20 ECEs are in the Bay of Plenty/Taupo area, one ECE is in Hawkes Bay and four ECEs remain closed in the Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu area. (see full list below)

"Schools, ECEs and their communities have shown real resilience during a difficult week," Katrina Casey says.

School and early childhood centre closures by region:

Auckland: TKKM o te Puaha o Waikato.

Waikato: Coromandel Area School, Hikuai School, Matiere School, Opoutere School, Pukemiro School, Centennial Park School, Te Wharekura o Maniapoto, Whareorino School and David Henry School. Closed ECEs: Central Kids Kindergartens - Mercury Bay, Central Kids Kindergartens - Tairua, Curious Keas, Grasslands Kindergarten, Kuaotunu Kindergarten, Riverlee Early Learning Centre, Te KÅhanga Reo o Kapanga, Te KÅhanga Reo o NgÄ Mokopuna o Te Awamarahi, Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Kaha Raumati, Te Kuiti Playcentre, Thames Coast Community Kindergarten, Te Kuiti Childcare Centre and Whenuakite Country Kids.

Bay of Plenty/Taupo: Edgecumbe College, Edgecumbe School, Galatea School, Kaingaroa Forest School, Murupara Area School, Otakiri School, Te Kura o Waikaremoana, Taneatua School, Tawera Bilingual School, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Orini ki Ngati Awa, Te Kura Mana Maori o Matahi, Te Kura o Te Paroa, Te Kura o Te Teko, Te Kura Toitu o Te Whaiti-nui-a-Toi, Te Mahoe School, Te Wharekura o Ruatoki, TKK Motuhake o Tawhiuau and TKKM o Huiarau. Closed ECEs: Central Kids Kindergartens - Edgecumbe, Matariki Early Childhood Centre, Nga Rito Homebased Childcare, Te KÅhanga Reo o Kokohinau, Te KÅhanga Reo o Nga Tamariki O Te Kohu, Te KÅhanga Reo o NgÄ Whetu o Tawera, Te KÅhanga Reo o Papaohaki, Te KÅhanga Reo o Patutaatahi, Te KÅhanga Reo O Ruatahuna, Te KÅhanga Reo o RuÄtoki, Te KÅhanga Reo o Taahuna, Te KÅhanga Reo o Tanatana, Te KÅhanga Reo o TÄwhaki, Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Kiriwera Hana, Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Teko, Te KÅhanga Reo o Waikaremoana, Te Waipuna Ariki o Matangireia, Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty, Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty and Waiapu Kids.

Hawkes Bay/Tairawhiti: Bette Christie Kindergarten.

Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu: Tai Wananga - Tu Toa. Closed ECEs (due to roading issues): Parikino Te Kohanga Reo, Te Matariki Te Kohanga Reo, Te KÅhanga Reo o PÅ«tiki Wharanui and Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Heti.