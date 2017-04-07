Outcomes from 6 April Hamilton City Council Ordinary meeting

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 14:05

A proposal to allow for two free hours of parking in Hamilton’s Central Business District will be included in Hamilton City Council’s Annual Plan consultation.

The parking proposal, developed by a taskforce comprising Council staff and Councillors, was one of the main items dealt with by the Council at its ordinary meeting yesterday.

If the parking proposal is adopted as part of the Annual Plan, people parking cars in the central business district will have two free hours of parking in any 24 hours, between 8am and 8pm. People parking their cars in the central city for more than two hours will need to use off-street parking options (i.e parking buildings). The two hours free parking proposal, if adopted, would mean a change to the associated revenue the Council gains from metered on-street parking and the introduction of a targeted rate.

The proposal will be outlined in a special Annual Plan supplement to be included with the Council’s City News publication, distributed across the city next week. The Council also approved the four-page supplement as part of its business yesterday, and confirmed it will receive verbal submissions on 18 May, with Annual Plan deliberations to take place on 1 June.

The Council also approved the organisation’s new Seismic Buildings Policy. The policy outlines the Council’s approach to management of the seismic risk of all its buildings. It specifies that Council will undertake assessments of all of its buildings, with larger higher profile buildings the priority. The policy also stipulates that if a confirmed Detailed Seismic Assessment reveals a building to have a New Building Standard rating of below 20 per cent, the building will be closed unless the specific risk can be mitigated through other means.

The second 2016-2017 Heritage Fund round was also presented to Council. Six applications to this funding round were made, with five of those accepted. The grants go toward projects to assist with the protection of heritage-listed buildings in the city.

Council also approved a $1.88m project budget to undertake repairs to the Eastern Bulk Water Main site, which was damaged during a major slip on the banks of the Waikato River earlier in the year. Emergency stabilisation work has been underway at the site since the slip. Authority to execute the relevant contracts was delegated to the Chief Executive.