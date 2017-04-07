Tree felling scam warning

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 14:06

Wellington Police are advising the public to be weary following reports of individuals going door-to-door offering tree felling services.

Police understand these individuals are targeting Miramar at the moment and are being very forceful in trying to secure tree felling work and repeat business.

Often these services are offered and payment is required in cash.

It may be that after the cash has been paid the homeowner finds the job never gets done or if it is done the job is completed to a very poor standard.

If someone comes to your door offering tree felling services, or any other service that you do not require, the advice is to close the door and not engage with the person.

If you do need help with work around the house please ask a trusted friend for recommendations and research the service providers available.