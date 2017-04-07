Council building confidence in the capital

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 15:08

The Council’s Grants Subcommittee has approved the funding towards seismic strengthening work and conservation to ten buildings in the city through its Built Heritage Incentive Fund (BHIF).

The ten successful applicants were allocated $304,500 for this round.

Chair of the Subcommittee, Councillor Sarah Free, says resilience is a big focus of the fund.

"Earthquake strengthening has always been a challenge for our city, and even more so since the November quake last year. We’ve got a lot of work to do to build a really resilient city but with BHIF and the other funds available, we're making progress," says Cr Free.

The next funding round closes the start of August and Council heritage advisors are available to advise whether a building project is likely to meet the criteria. "I'd encourage owners of heritage buildings that need earthquake strengthening or have maintenance issues related to heritage to contact our staff for advice," adds Cr Free.

The successful applicants are:

Project

Amount

Former Cambridge

Terrace Post Office

- 21-23 Cambridge

Terrace

$40,000

Mibar Building

(Former Racing Conference

Building) - 85

Victoria Street

$60,000

Jaycee Building -

99 Willis Street

$10,000

119 Cuba Street

$35,000

41 Tarikaka Street

$3,000

Beere House - 32

Tinakori Road

$20,000

Former Mt Cook

Police Barracks -

13 Buckle Street

$15,000

Emeny House - 1

Ranfurly Terrace

$6,500

The Wedge - 20

Glenbervie Terrace

$15,000

T.G. McCarthy

Building - 58-60

Cuba Street and

54-56 Cuba Street

$100,000-

Total

$304,500

-All grants over $100,000 are subject to approval from the City Strategy Committee which will be on 13 April for this round.

The new funding round is open, and closes for applications Tuesday 1 August 2017.