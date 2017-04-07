High levels of e-coli in Ahuriri Estuary, Napier

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 15:16

People should avoid any contact with the water in the Ahuriri Estuary after preliminary water testing results show very high levels of e-coli contamination following heavy rainfall and wastewater discharge into the estuary earlier in the week.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said preliminary results received this morning from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council have shown high levels of e-coli, with further testing being done to verify the result tomorrow. "In the meantime people should not swim, collect shellfish for eating, or undertake any other water based recreational activities in the area," he said.

Dr Jones said bacteria and viruses are likely to higher in the water in the estuary and people should avoid any recreational water activities until sampling shows levels are safe. Swimming and water based activities in contaminated water poses a risk of infections of the stomach, skin, eyes and ears.

Dr Jones said gathering shellfish is never recommended from Ahuriri, but with flows of waste water into the estuary risks are likely to be even higher than normal for some time. This is because shellfish can take several weeks to clear any contaminants they absorb.

"While the wastewater overflow does not appear to have affected other swimming locations heavy rain tends to be associated with increased risks from swimming due to run off generally. Standard advice to avoid swimming in all fresh waterways such as lagoons, streams, and rivers for at least three days after heavy rain should be followed," he said.

People can check the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council website www.hbrc.govt.nz. for the latest water quality information.