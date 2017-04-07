Tauroa Reserve reopened after urgent tree work

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 15:38

Tauroa Reserve in Havelock North has reopened after trees, including a large gum, fell in the reserve this week.

Inspections by an arborist revealed that some of the older trees, gums and pines, were at the end of their lives and needed to be removed to make the reserve safe for users.

The access tracks to the reserve were closed while the urgent tree work was carried out.