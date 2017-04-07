Helping the neighbourhood brings leadership award

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 16:51

Embracing the neighbourhood has earned a Canterbury nurse an award for emerging leadership.

Hannah Laughton, a registered nurse working for the Aranui Community Trust Incorporated Society (ACTIS), received an Open for Leadership Award from Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne in Christchurch this morning (Friday, April 7, 2017).

The awards are co-ordinated by the Health Quality and Safety Commission. They recognise, celebrate and share the work of emerging health care leaders who have made a difference to patient care.

David Meates, Canterbury DHB CEO, says as a neighbourhood nurse Hannah has worked hard to build relationships in the Aranui community.

"Hannah embodies the Canterbury Health System’s values by keeping health consumers and their families at the centre of everything she does.

"Hannah has developed links with a multitude of local providers, including General Practice teams, schools, Non-Government Agencies, Public Health, Social Welfare providers and most importantly the families of the community themselves, and all the while as the sole registered nurse in a geographical area that has its own unique challenges."

Hannah, who completed her nursing degree three years ago at Ara, is also chair of the Aranui Health Networking Forum that brings together different agencies that work in the area to share information and pool resources.

Hannah was nominated by her mentor, Director of Nursing for Pegasus Health, Michael McIlhone who praised her initiative.

"As a young RN, Hannah has actively sought out mentorship and inclusion in to a multitude of forums and as a result of this she has established significant links and presence in the local community, no easy task," Michael says.

Hannah received a trophy presented by Mr Dunne and will be sponsored to attend a Commission event.

Caption: Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne (left) and Hannah Laughton, Aranui Community Trust Incorporated Society (ACTIS) nurse with the ‘Open for Leadership Award’ she was awarded at a special ceremony in Christchurch today.