New Half Moon Bay ferry pier open for business

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 17:13

Auckland’s newest ferry pier at Half Moon Bay was opened today by Mayor Phil Goff, providing a modern and safe ferry experience for commuters.

Joined by Howick Local Board Chairman David Collings and Auckland Transport Deputy Chairman Wayne Donnelly, Mr Goff cut the ribbon on the new, fully-sheltered $5.9 million pier.

The new pier ensures better connections between bus and ferry services, and will account for six percent of the over 6.1 million trips now being taken on the Auckland ferry network per year.

Mr Goff says, "It’s great to be opening another important link in Auckland’s transport system - one that will take people off our congested roads. Half Moon Bay’s new pier provides a safe, modern facility for ferry users, and will encourage new patronage."

The new pier will also play a pivotal role as a transport hub when the new bus network for East Auckland is rolled out in 2018.

"We need more and better public transport and alternatives to car use to reduce Auckland’s congestion and lower emissions. Auckland Transport is currently implementing a simpler bus network that will improve bus/ferry connections at Half Moon Bay, increase trip frequency, and deliver longer operating hours and extra ferry sailings," Mr Goff says.

Howick Local Board contributed $2.5 million from its transport capital fund for the project and its Chairman David Collings says the board is excited to see the new facility in use.

"This is something local commuters and the local board have been wanting for a long time, a facility that makes getting to and from the ferry a lot easier, safer and drier, so this is a real milestone. I am sure passengers will enjoy the improvements."

Mr Collings says the pier is part of the board’s longer term vision to create a transport hub at Half Moon Bay.

Auckland Transport Chief AT Metro Officer Mark Lambert says the new pier will provide a better travel experience for all our customers. "It is designed to be safer, more accessible and provide a greater level of shelter from the elements.

"As Half Moon Bay is subjected to strong south-westerly winds, the south-western face of the pier is now fully clad to provide shelter for ferry users as they travel down the pier to the boarding pontoon."

AT has worked together with the construction team (Downer, Bellingham Marine, Hauraki Piling, and JLE Electrical) and the consultant team (Lautrec, Brown Day Group and ECS) to deliver this project.

Benefits of the new ferry pier

Dimensions

- Ferry and bus services will be located in one area, providing easy transfers between bus and ferry

- Upgraded ferry-bus hub will better connect residents of the south-east to Auckland’s CBD

- Passenger ferry services will be separated from other marina users, improving passenger flows

- New ferry pontoon will provide enhanced levels of comfort, ambience and weather protection

- The upgraded pier will be functional, safe and accessible.

- Wharf / walkway length: approx. 96m

- Wharf / walkway width: 5m

- Pontoon length: 21m

- Pontoon width: 9.5m

- Pontoon height: 3m

- Gangway length: 24.5m.

Visit https://youtu.be/Ahgmp--8JwY to watch Chairman of the Howick Local Board David Collings, AT’s Ferry Services Manager Gareth Willis, and AT’s Project Manager Greg McNeil discuss the benefits of the new Half Moon Bay ferry pier.

Visit at.govt.nz/halfmoonbaypier for more information about the project.