Minor sewage leak in Karituwhenua Stream

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 17:54

Hastings District Council was advised this morning of a water leak on the corner of Woodlands Drive and Penlington Place in Havelock North.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that a sewer manhole was blocked by agapanthus roots causing a minor sewage leak. This, combined with the heavy rain on Wednesday, has caused a small amount of debris to have been discharged into Karituwhenua Stream. The debris in the Karituwhenua Stream has now been cleaned up and the blockage has been cleared.

Samples have been taken and results will determine whether any further action or advice is necessary. Hastings District Council is working with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Hawke’s Bay District Health Board.