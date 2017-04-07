WelTec graduation a family affair for MacBain brothers

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 18:54

For Sam and Nick MacBain WelTec's graduation was a family affair with the two brothers receiving their degrees on the same day.

Sam, 24, has completed his Bachelor of Hospitality Management and plans to use his new degree to further his career in London. He’s looking forward to pursuing a career in the management side of hospitality.

"I’ve been doing the practical stuff while working for the last 10 years and I decided I should learn about the management side of things and get a formal qualification to get more options.

Ideally, I’d like to work in a private resort or something like that."

Younger brother Nick is looking to use his Bachelor of Creative Technologies to photograph the world.

"I want to be a freelance photographer and to travel the world taking photos and being paid to do it. Now I’ve got the qualification I can offer my skills and try and make a career out of it."

He said he decided to study at WelTec straight out of secondary school after the career advisor suggested he make a career out his interest in photography and recommended the course to him.

"I started with the six month certificate and that went really well so I decided to do the degree. During my degree I got to work with industry on projects. I did some shoots for the SPCA, Radio Active and The New Zealand Royal Navy Reservists so I think that experience will be really valuable."

And as for graduating alongside his brother? Well, Nick says it’s an added bonus to the excitement of pursuing a new career.

"It’s kind of weird graduating with my brother, we both did different courses, but it’s great to be doing it with him."

More than 2900 qualifications were achieved by WelTec students in 2016. On Thursday students’ success was celebrated at two separate ceremonies at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington with 550 students attending their graduation.

The guest speaker for the ceremony attended by Sam and Nick was Ben Milsom (Director Pukeko Pictures, Stirling Road Productions; Production Designer and Art Director on Thunderbirds, Avatar, King Kong among others).