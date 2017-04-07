Serious crash Dome Valley - Diversions in place

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 21:16

Currently emergency services are off at the scene of a serious crash which occurred at 6.55pm this evening on SH1 Dome Valley, north of Auckland.

Diversions are as follows:

Port Albert Road /SH1

Kaipara Flats Road/SH1

Wayby Valley Road/SH1

Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route or postpone travel as the crash scene will close the road for some time and delays are likely.