Serious crash Dome Valley - Diversions in place

|
[ login or create an account ]
Currently emergency services are off at the scene of a serious crash which occurred at 6.55pm this evening on SH1 Dome Valley, north of Auckland.
Diversions are as follows:
Port Albert Road /SH1
Kaipara Flats Road/SH1
Wayby Valley Road/SH1
Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route or postpone travel as the crash scene will close the road for some time and delays are likely.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.