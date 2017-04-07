Person dies following Dome Valley crash

|
Police can confirm one person has died following a two-car crash that's closed SH1 at Dome Valley, north of Auckland, this evening.
A second person sustained moderate injuries in the crash, which happened at 6.55pm.
The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.
The road is expected to be closed for some time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.
The following diversions are in place:
Port Albert Road /SH1
Kaipara Flats Road/SH1
Wayby Valley Road/SH1
