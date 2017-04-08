Police concerned for missing North Shore man

Saturday, 8 April, 2017 - 11:25

North Shore Police are concerned for the safety of Stephen Kapeli who has been missing for three days.

Stephen was last seen in Takapuna on Wednesday 5 April 2017.

He is 26-years-old, 179cm tall and is medium to solid build.

He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

"We are concerned as Stephen’s disappearance is out of character.

He hasn’t used his bank account or cell phone and hasn’t been in contact with family which is unusual," says Detective Sergeant Steve Brewer.

"We are seeking any sightings of Stephen over the past three days.

He has an affinity to the water and is known to spend hours at or near North Shore beaches or Lake Pupuke."

Anyone who may have seen Stephen or has information on his whereabouts can call North Shore CIB on 09 4775 261.