Animal welfare teams going door-to-door in Edgecumbe today

Saturday, 8 April, 2017 - 09:48

Flood affected residents whose homes are damaged are being urged to report them to WhakatÄne District Council by calling its free phone number, 0800 306 0500, or Council’s direct line on 07 306 0500.

WhakatÄne Emergency Response Team with support from SPCA, the Ministry for Primary Industries and experts from Massey University are on the ground this morning going door-to-door to search for animals in Edgecumbe. Residents in need of animal welfare support should also call 0800 306 0500 or 07 306 0500. Please do not attempt to return to homes at this stage. The Edgecumbe township remains cordoned off to ensure public safety while flood waters are still being managed and pumped away and to protect people from sanitation risks associated with sewage system failures and surface water contamination. An Exclusion Zone is in place and only response service personnel are allowed into the cordoned off area.

In Edgecumbe alone, 1600 people have been displaced by the breaching of the floodwall on the RangitÄiki River.

Residents may be away from their homes for up to 10 days and some TÄneatua residents have also been evacuated due to flooding, which has prompted concerns about pets’ welfare. Edgecumbe residents will not be allowed to return until the flood waters and contamination concerns are controlled and the Medical Officer of Health has cleared the area as safe. Evacuees should go to friends and family or to the welfare centres at WhakatÄne (War Memorial Hall) and Kawerau (Rautahi Marae - Onslow Street). WhakatÄne District Council encourages all evacuees to register at the welfare centres.

There are still people isolated in the communities of Minginui, RuatÄhuna, Te WhÄiti and RÅ«Ätoki. Civil Defence staff have established key contacts in those areas. Emergency supplies are being delivered by air and ground crews are working to restore road access as quickly as possible.

People in those isolated communities have been gathering at their local Kura Kaupapa or other community hubs and are encouraged to contact the WhakatÄne District Council on 306 0500 to request further information or welfare support.

More rural landowners in the RangitÄiki drainage area may be affected as floodwaters move down through the catchment. Flood Management teams are monitoring the situation and further evacuations will be notified as required. Donations for Eastern Bay flood-affected communities

We are aware that people want to kindly donate small goods and food. The relief effort does not require any donated goods. We are only able to manage financial assistance at this stage.

An official Mayoral Fund Give a Little page has been set up for the Edgecumbe and Eastern Bay of Plenty (EBOP) Mayoral Flood Appeal. Money raised through the appeal will be used to fund applications made to the Mayoral Relief Fund to assist people affected by this week’s flooding events. People can donate at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/ebopmayoralfund

Offers of assistance should be directed to the Give a Little fund or by calling WhakatÄne District Council on 0800 306 0500. Red Cross is also fundraising.

For further information

WhakatÄne District Council Facebook: www.facebook.com/whakatanedistrictcouncil Bay of Plenty Emergency Management Civil Defence Facebook: www.facebook.com/bopcivildefence

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Facebook: www.facebook.com/boprc

Listen to IXX FM: 90.5FM

To report road closures, slips, stormwater and sewerage problems dial the Council on 306 0500

See updated road closure information on the WhakatÄne District Council website. To find the location of welfare centres dial the Council on 306 0500 or go on the Council’s website at www.whakatane.govt.nz or Facebook page Facebook.com/whakatanedistrictcouncil