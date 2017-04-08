Thames Coast remains closed between Tapu and Waiomu

Saturday, 8 April, 2017 - 09:21

Above: The 1,000 cubic metre slip at Ruamahanga, on State Highway 25 - Thames-Coast Road. Photo - NZTA

A section of State Highway 25, commonly referred to as the Thames-Coast Road, remains closed between Tapu and Waiomu after a large slip over 1,000 cubic metres came down at Ruamahanga Thursday night.

NZ Transport Agency Highways Manager Karen Boyt says the only closure that remains is at Ruamahanga but people should continue to drive with extra care as more could come down.

"As we’ve seen more slips can come down even after the rain has stopped. We appreciate that closing the road is very frustrating for people but it just wasn’t safe to let people through.

"Now that there is only one section closed we need people to continue to take extra care, reduce their speed and be prepared for unexpected hazards," Ms Boyt.

Sluicing by helicopter started on the slip yesterday afternoon and diggers will move in ttoday to begin clearing the slip over the weekend.

The road is likely to be closed for several days while the trees, mud, rock and debris are removed.

"We are in contact with the agency so that we are up-to-date with works and can provide consistent messaging to our residents and ratepayers," says Roading Manager Matt Busch. "We appreciate there is an amount of frustration and we recommend people use the traffic and travel route planner on the NZTA website before starting out on their journey."

A Taste of Matarangi Food and Wine Festival is still going ahead, and those travelling to the event should use the SH25A route (Kopu-Hikuai) and allow extra travelling time and expect some delays.

For more information and up-to-date traffic and travel information see the NZTA website www.nzta.govt.nz and follow their Facebook page.

SH and district roading update

Local road closures:

Tapu-Coroglen Rd - open

Black Jack Road is open to one lane at approx 1km from SH25 (Kuaotunu side of Blackjack Road Hill).

Sailors Grave Road - open.

Colville Road - open

Port Charles Road - open.

Waiomu Valley Rd Ford - open .

Te Kouma Rd - open to one lane.

Purangi Rd - (before the vineyard going into Cooks Beach) open to one lane.

309 Road - open

-Please drive with caution as there may still be slips and debris on the road. There will also be more traffice using these roads due to the closure of State Highway 25 (Thames Coast Road).

If you come across something we should know about, call our 24 hour service 07 8680200 to lodge a request for service.

Check our Council's home page for news updates and alerts

State Highway network:

SH25 near to Sailors Grave Road, Pumpkin Hill - both lanes are now open, however traffic management remains in place and a speed restriction of 30km also applies to the area.

SH25 Thames Coast Road - Closed due to a major slip at Ruamahunga Bay. Avoid the area if possible and use SH25A (Kopu-Hikuai) as an alternative route.

SH25 Thames Coast Road - Closed due to a major slip at Ruamahunga Bay. Avoid the area if possible and use SH25A (Kopu-Hikuai) as an alternative route.

For State Highway roading updates (SH25 and SH25A on the Coromandel) NZTA offer real time traffic and travel information