Serious crash closes SH1 south of Dunedin

Saturday, 8 April, 2017 - 16:56

State Highway One is currently blocked in both directions, between Milton and Waihola, south of Dunedin, following a serious crash involving a truck and a car.

The crash happened at about 3.20pm.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is expected to be blocked for some time.

There are no details of injuries at this time.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Diversions will be put in place but there are likely to be significant delays.