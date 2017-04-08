High levels of E-coli confirmed at Napier's Ahuriri Estuary

Saturday, 8 April, 2017 - 16:16

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is continuing to warn people to avoid all contact with water from Ahuriri Estuary after verification the water is contaminated with high levels of E-coli.

Yesterday a health warning was issued after Hawke’s Bay Regional Council advised preliminary water testing had indicated high levels of E-coli. Further testing was undertaken and today the council has been able to verify the results. The contamination is the result of heavy rainfall and wastewater discharge into the estuary earlier in the week.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said confirmation of e-coli in Ahuriri Estuary meant people needed to continue to heed health official advice and avoid any contact with the water.

"People should not swim, collect shellfish for eating, or undertake any other water based recreational activities in the area," said Dr Jones.

Dr Jones said swimming and water based activities in contaminated water poses a risk of infections of the stomach, skin, eyes and ears.

He said gathering shellfish was never recommended from Ahuriri, but with flows of wastewater into the estuary, risks were likely to be even higher than normal for some time. This is because shellfish can take several weeks to clear any contaminants they absorb.

"While the wastewater overflow does not appear to have affected other swimming locations, heavy rain tends to be associated with increased risks from swimming due to run-off generally. Standard advice to avoid swimming in all fresh waterways such as lagoons, streams, and rivers for at least three days after heavy rain should be followed," he said.

People can check the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council website www.hbrc.govt.nz for the latest water quality information."