Serious crash on Victoria Bridge Hamilton - motorists to avoid area

Saturday, 8 April, 2017 - 15:36

Police are currently attending a crash on Victoria Bridge, Anzac Parade Hamilton which occurred at approximately 2.10pm today.

At least one person is in a critical condition.

The Victoria Bridge is closed while the Serious Crash Unit attends and may be closed for sometime while an investigation takes place.

Emergency services are encouraging motorists to use alternate routes, such as the Cobham Drive Bridge, Hamilton East or the Claudelands Drive Bridge, Hamilton Central.