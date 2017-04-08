Three Lotto players celebrate $333,333 win

Saturday, 8 April, 2017 - 21:27

Three Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at New World Westend in Rotorua, City Books and Lotto in Rotorua and Pak N Save Masterton in Masterson.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.