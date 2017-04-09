Skimming gang at work in Tauranga

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 15:52

Police have been made aware of a potential skimming gang working in Tauranga in the Brookfields area today 9th of April. Three different victims lost a total of over $1,000 from their accounts whereby skimmers have cloned their bank cards, watched them enter their PIN numbers and used the cloned cards to take money from the accounts throughout Tauranga over this weekend.

"Police have had three different complaints about skimming this afternoon, so we encourage people to come forward if they think they may be a victim of a skimming. You can protect yourself by keeping an eye on your card at all times and make a note of where and when you use it, and remember to cover your PIN while completing a transaction.

Anyone who thinks that they have had unauthorised use need to check their accounts after each transaction and contact their banks to close their accounts as soon as possible."

Anyone who believes they are a victim of crime, in person or online should report the matter to their local Police, contact details can be found at www.police.co.nz/contact-us/stations.