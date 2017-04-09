Fatal microlight crash in Te Mapara

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died in a single-seater microlight crash off State Highway 3 in Te Mapara, in Waikato District, this afternoon.
The crash was reported at about 2.40pm on Sunday 9 April, 2017.
A scene examination is under way and the Civil Aviation Authority will be notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.