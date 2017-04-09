Palmerston North services cancelled this evening

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 19:08

Air New Zealand regrets to advise customers booked to travel into and out of Palmerston North this evening that all flights have been cancelled as the runway is unavailable.

Customers booked to travel on these services can call the Air New Zealand Contact Centre on 0800 737 000 to rebook on an alternative service. In light of the circumstances the airline is also offering full fare refunds, regardless of the fare type purchased.

If travel is not urgent or customers wish to request a fare refund there is no need to do so today as call centre demand may be higher than normal resulting in longer wait times.