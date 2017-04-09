Naming rights of tunnel portal up for auction

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 23:30

How often can you put your name on a tunnel - no not as graffiti!

And on a Victorian Tunnel at that.

As part of a fundraiser the Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust is offering Naming Rights to the Wingatui portal of the Chain Hills tunnel.

This beautiful tunnel will be popular with commuters, tourists, locals of all ages. It will be a destination in their own right.

"We expect businesses will recognise the value of having their name proudly associated with the Dunedin Tunnels Trail by becoming a partner and having their name on the portal. The popularity of the trail will certainly be of long-term benefit to all organisations associated with its development from Day 1."

Having raised the bulk of the funds required for the purchase of the one property needed to ensure access to the trail, the Trust needs to raise another $130000 and has less than three weeks to do it. The offer of naming rights are part of a campaign to get the project over the line in the next few weeks working with community groups and the general public.

We know this trail will be popular. We know that the community have supported it well through submissions to Council, we just have such a limited time to get this over the line we hope we can generate some substantial funds from this auction. There will be a reserve.

The Wingatui Portal entry is in a cutting reflecting quite an urban area with views over the Taieri Plains, while the Abbotsford end is through a substantial cutting into native bush where the birdsong is outstanding.

The tunnel provides an awesome transition.

Naming rights to each portal have been offered via TradeMe auctions by ‘DTTTrust’,

http://bit.ly/DTTT_A01

Updates of the fundraising are available on http://www.dttt.org.nz, while donations can be made through Givealittle at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/chainhillstunnel, or contact the Trust at contact@dttt.org.nz.