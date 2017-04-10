Name released of cyclist killed in Hastings

|
Police can now release the name of the male cyclist who died in a crash on Brookfields Road in Pakowhai, Hastings just after 6:30pm on Thursday 6 April.
He was Helmut Gromer, 54 years-old, from Napier.
Police's thoughts are with his family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash is ongoing.
