Name released of cyclist killed in Hastings

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 09:00

Police can now release the name of the male cyclist who died in a crash on Brookfields Road in Pakowhai, Hastings just after 6:30pm on Thursday 6 April.

He was Helmut Gromer, 54 years-old, from Napier.

Police's thoughts are with his family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash is ongoing.