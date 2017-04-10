Extra flights for Hawke’s Bay Marathon

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 10:46

Air New Zealand will put on nearly 1000 additional seats to help transport competitors and supporters to the Hawke’s Bay region for the Air New Zealand Hawke’s Bay International Marathon on May 13.

The airline will operate seven additional return services between Auckland and Hawke’s Bay and two return services from Christchurch between May 12 and May 14 to accommodate demand for travel to the region for the marathon, which is now entering its second year.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says, "The marathon is a fantastic showcase for the Hawke’s Bay wine-growing region and it’s great to see entries for 2017 tracking well, with competitors coming from across New Zealand and as far away as the US, UK and China.

"Last year’s event delivered a strong boost to the local tourism industry, with the influx in runners and visitors estimated to have provided $3 million of economic benefit to the region.

"We’re delighted to help bring this fantastic event back to Hawke’s Bay for a second year and help people travel to and from the region over the marathon weekend."

The Air New Zealand Hawke’s Bay International Marathon also includes Half Marathon and 10km races as well as a 3km kids’ race.

Entries to the Air New Zealand Hawke’s Bay International Marathon (any distance) received before midnight Tuesday 18 April will go into the draw to win 1000 Airpoints Dollars. More information and entry details can be found here.