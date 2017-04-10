Council services over Easter weekend

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 10:52

Tararua District Council wishes you and your family all the best this Easter Weekend! Service Centres

All Council Service Centres will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday and will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, 18 April 2017.

For emergency assistance involving Council services during this time, please call the normal office telephone number; this will connect you to our after-hours service, which is available 24 hours a day.

Tararua District Libraries

All community libraries will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Dannevirke and Pahiatua Libraries will be open their normal operating hours on Saturday.

To renew a library book, please phone your local library during normal working days and hours, your call will be diverted to a library that can assist you.

Tararua i-SITE Visitor Information Centre

The i-SITE services remain unchanged and normal operating hours apply.

Refuse/Recycling Collections

Collection days will remain unchanged.

Landfills and Transfer Stations

All landfills and transfer stations will be closed on Good Friday. Pahiatua Recycling Centre will also be closed on Good Friday. Normal operating hours otherwise apply.

Animal Control

For assistance with lost, found or roaming dogs, please contact us on the normal Council phone numbers. All impounded dogs will be held in Dannevirke. If your dog is impounded while we are closed, they can be released after normal operating hours resume on Tuesday, 18 April 2017. Payment for collection will need to be made at a Council Service Centre prior to collecting your dog, phone 06 374 4080.